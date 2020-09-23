Sonam Kapoor Admits Having Stressful Times Due To Online Hate; 'It Puts Me In Low & Negative Space'

Sonam Kapoor Talks About Dealing With Online Hate

Sonam told NDTV that she was quite stressed in the last three or four months but is ‘much better' now. The actress was quoted as saying, "I had some stressful times in the last three or four months, mentally. There is a lot of stuff that happens on social media, there is a lot of hate and talk of a lot of things. It put me in a very low and negative space. But now I am much better."

Sonam Kapoor Was Trolled For Being A Star Kid

Post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Sonam Kapoor was at the receiving end of the wrath of the netizens amid the debate on nepotism. The actress had shared screenshots of hateful messages in which the trolls wished death upon her and her future kids.

Sonam Kapoor Had To Switch Off The Comment Section On Her Social Media Handles

Talking about it, the actress wrote in a post, "Yes I've switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents."

Recently, The Actress Lost Her Cool When A Troll Targeted Her Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor blasted a netizen for calling her husband Anand Ahuja 'the ugliest' man. She shared a screenshot of the hateful message and shamed the troll for looking down on her hubby.