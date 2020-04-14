    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Craving For Pani Puri Amid The Lockdown, So Are All Of Us Right Now

      By
      Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently under self-isolation with husband Anand Ahuja in their Delhi home. The actress is indulging most of her time in cooking and is experimenting with healthy food options. Both husband and wife have been sharing posts on social media, keeping fans up to date with their daily plans.

      Recently, Sonam shared one of the most relatable posts amid lockdown on her Instagram story. The actress shared a GIF from her film Aisha where she can be seen shopping and swiping her credit card. But it was the hilarious caption on the GIF that caught everyone's attention. It read, "Me: spending all my money on chaat after lockdown." She captioned it as, "Pani Puri, I am coming for you!"

      Earlier, Sonam turned into a hairstylist for Anand, and can also be seen landing several kisses on his cheek. Their adorable videos on social media have been going viral for some time now. Sonam has also been sharing her everyday lunch and dinner plans on Instagram stories along with special cooking instructions, at times.

      A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@fc_sonam) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:40am PDT

      On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the film, The Zoya Factor, which failed to make an impact at the box office. However, her sister, Rhea Kapoor is reportedly planning to make the sequel to Sonam's 2018 release, Veere Di Wedding.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also a part of the film, confirmed the news and revealed that Rhea is currently planning a sequel to the film. According to reports, Sonam is also working on producing a project alongside husband Anand Ahuja after the lockdown.

      sonam kapoor anand ahuja
      Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
