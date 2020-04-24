    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Huma Qureshi And Other Celebs Wish ‘Ramzan Mubarak’

      The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. But Bollywood celebrities are not letting the spirits drop. Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Huma Qureshi took to their social media handles to wish everyone at the beginning of the Holy month of Ramzan. Along with their wishes, they urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

      Sonam, Big B, Anupam Kher And Others Wish ‘Ramzan Mubarak’

      Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love .. and be safe .." He shared a still from one of his movies and also a greeting for Ramzan.

      Huma Qureshi wrote, "Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home."

      They are saying Saturday is the first Roza !! Ramadan is almost here !! Praying for everyone in these difficult times ... Shared compassion, service, and support for one another is the need of the hour. May god bless us all ! And a special dua for all those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic ❤️🙏🏻 Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home ! #prayer #love #compassion #love #ramadan #dua #socialdistancing #quarantine #stayhome #oldphoto #throwback

      Anupam Kher tweeted, "#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always."

      Sonam Kapoor shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, and wrote as caption, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak."

      Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. 🌙 Ramzan Mubarak

      Ali Fazal tweeted, "Ramzaan Mubaarak! Be safe. मैं भी घरपे ही हूँ । कल परसों शायद अगर पेर्मिशन मिली तो निकलूँगा थोड़ा राशन का समान पोहोचाने । अगर नहीं तो भी ठीक है। Taking all safety measures even while stepping out."

      Nora Fatehi also shared a beautiful picture of herself donning a pastel yellow outfit, and wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak to everyone.. may your fasting and prayers be accepted! May you stay safe and healthy at home ... please pray at home maintain social distancing!"

      Ramadan Mubarak to everyone.. may your fasting and prayers be accepted! May you stay safe and healthy at home ... please pray at home maintain social distancing!🌙❤️ رمضان مبارك

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

