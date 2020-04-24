Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Huma Qureshi And Other Celebs Wish ‘Ramzan Mubarak’

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals. But Bollywood celebrities are not letting the spirits drop. Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Huma Qureshi took to their social media handles to wish everyone at the beginning of the Holy month of Ramzan. Along with their wishes, they urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "T 3510 - Ramadan Mubaarak .. wishes for peace and love .. and be safe .." He shared a still from one of his movies and also a greeting for Ramzan.

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Ramadan is almost here!Praying for everyone in these difficult times.Compassion, service&support for one another is the need of the hour & a special dua for those fighting for us at the frontlines of this pandemic Everyone please stay at home and stay safe ! Pray from Home."

Anupam Kher tweeted, "#RamadanMubarak !! Love and peace always."

Sonam Kapoor shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram, and wrote as caption, "Ramadan Kareem my brothers and sisters. Ramzan Mubarak."

Ali Fazal tweeted, "Ramzaan Mubaarak! Be safe. मैं भी घरपे ही हूँ । कल परसों शायद अगर पेर्मिशन मिली तो निकलूँगा थोड़ा राशन का समान पोहोचाने । अगर नहीं तो भी ठीक है। Taking all safety measures even while stepping out."

Nora Fatehi also shared a beautiful picture of herself donning a pastel yellow outfit, and wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak to everyone.. may your fasting and prayers be accepted! May you stay safe and healthy at home ... please pray at home maintain social distancing!"

(All social media posts are unedited.)

