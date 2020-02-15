Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Kiss Under The Eiffel Tower Is SCANDALOUS; See Inside

Valentine's Day 2020 is over but the impact of love is still there on social media. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, the lovely duo can be seen passionately kissing each other under the iconic Eiffel Tower which is situated in the city of love, Paris. Sharing this steamy moment on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Throwback to July 2016 our first trip to Paris together, we had to take a cheesy Eiffel Tower picture 😂! I love you forever my valentine. Thank you for being thoughtful and so generous with your emotions , I've never been happier my love. ❤️❤️❤️ @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal".

Well, in this picture, both are looking adorable. However, Sonam's husband Anand feels this picture is 'scandalous'. Commenting on the post, Anand wrote, "Scandalousssss. Magical, but scandalous! ✨✨🙋🏽‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️❤️❤️. Love you @sonamkapoor 💫"

Isn't it romantic? Apart from Anand, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea's boyfriend and Karan Bhoolani too commented a heart emoji on the post.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai. The duo was dating for 4 years before tying a knot with each other. Valentine's Day 2020 was indeed special for Bollywood as celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others shared pictures with their respective valentines on social media.