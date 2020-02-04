Sonam Kapoor Gives Befitting Reply To A Troll Asking Her About Dad Anil's Photo With Dawood Ibrahim

When it comes to dealing with trolls on social media, Sonam Kapoor knows how to handle them like a boss! Recently, the actress came under fire from trolls after she tweeted about 'dangerous politics'.

In response to the recent incidents of firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and the Jamia Millia Islamia University, the Zoya Factor actress had tweeted, "This is something that I never imagined would happen in India. Stop this divisive dangerous politics. It fuels HATE. If you believe yourself to be a Hindu then understand that the religion is about Karma and dharma and this is not either of those."

Taking a dig at her, a netizen asked her to explain an old picture of her father Anil Kapoor standing beside dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Not the one to mince her words, Sonam gave him a taste of his own medicine.

The troll read, "आप बहुत प्रखरता से अपनी आवाज़ उठाती हैं। कृपया देश को बताएंगी कि आतंकी दाऊद के साथ आपके पिता की तस्वीर का संबंध उनके कर्म से है या उनके धर्म से? (You raise your voice very strongly. Please tell the country whether your father's picture with terrorist Dawood is related to his karma or his religion?)"

Sonam hit back at the troll saying, "He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you. I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence (sic).

Check out the tweet here.

He went to a cricket match with raj kapoor and krishna Kapoor. And was in a box to see it. I think you need to stop pointing fingers and there are three that point back at you . I hope lord Ram can forgive you for being evil and spreading violence. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 3, 2020

Another troller targeted Sonam and wrote, "U don't teach us what's our religion and how to treat. To this, the actress replied, "It's my faith. And you need to learn it. This is not the practice of Hinduism. This is the religion of HATE."

A user commented on Sonam's post, "But weren't we told hate/terror has no religion? why is it important to point out the religion of this person in this one instance, but not of the 1000s others who follow the 'religion of peace'?" Sonam replied back, "Because he was spouting propaganda using the word Hindu. See the video."

Earlier, the actress had condemned the mob violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and tweeted, "Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents."

(All social media posts are unedited).

