Sonam Kapoor BLASTS A Troll For Calling Her Husband Anand Ahuja 'The Ugliest' And Shaming Her

The Troll Attacked Sonam's Husband

The troll further wrote, "One more thing: you think your husband is hot? I think you should look at him once more cuz he is the ugliest."

Sonam Blasted The Troll

Known for giving it back to the trolls, Sonam was quick to school the naysayer for looking down on her husband and wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that's what you wanted by my attention."

Sonam: It's Painful To Hear Things Like This

While sharing the troll's identity, Sonam further wrote, "This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the most vile things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. To carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them."

Sonam Further Wrote..

"Another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and I am unfortunately tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else," added Sonam.

Later, Sonam also shared the screenshots of positive messages that she received from her fans, who asked the actress to stay positive and ignore the negativity.