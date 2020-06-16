Sonam Kapoor BLASTS Netizens For Blaming EX-GF Or Colleagues For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death!

Sonam Kapoor is utterly disgusted with netizens, blaming Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, girlfriend, family or colleagues for his death. She tweeted, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone's death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 and ever since netizens are blaming Karan Johar and other B-town celebs for pushing Sushant into depression.

There are many reports about Sushant's demise which are going viral. While some reports say that Sushant slipped into depression because he lost seven films in the last six months, some reports suggest that he was banned by many big banners. Amid all the conspiracy theories, netizens are expressing their anger over the existence of 'nepotism' in the film industry.

Coming back to Sonam, her tweet didn't go down well with many netizens and they slammed the actress for being yet another product of 'nepotism'.

A user wrote, "What are you if you are not Anil Kapoor's daughter? Do you think you are a great actress? Nobody has talent, All are just craps."

Another user wrote, "You mean banning the most talented actor from acting in films is perfectly ok and we shouldn't blame these production houses or the Bollywood directors who never answered his calls because he was not a 'star' I suggest you continue to live in your London Bubble wearing sneakers."

"Sonam yup you are right... What people are doing with Ankita is wrong but this tweet cannot erase how you and KJo bullied Sushant from our memory.... So it's time to apologize Mrs. Talentless K Ahuja," tweeted another user.

Clearly, netizens are badly affected with Sushant's death and are not sparing any celebrity who slams them!