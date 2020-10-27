Sonam Kapoor Features Makeup And Prosthetic Designer Preetisheel Singh In Women Of Film Series

"I am in awe of her talent, you guys. Seriously. Being a makeup lover, I can truly sense the burning passion she has and it makes me so happy to see her shine," said Sonam Kapoor about India's No.1 makeup and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh in a 10-part Instagram post this week. It received a whopping 32k likes in a day.

Sonam's post is part of her famous Women of Film series and goes on to showcase Vivek Oberoi being transformed into the character of PM Narendra Modi for the film by the same name.

She also features some videos of the National Award-winning makeup and prosthetic designer, asking readers questions like, "Did you know, it took over 3-4 hours of makeup everyday for John Abraham's look in Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)," "Did you know, dentures for Amitabh Bachchan had to be created from scratch for 102 Not Out," "Did you know, Nanak Shah Fakir was the film that won a National Award for Best Makeup, " and "Did you also know, the woman behind this is @preetisheel."

Sonam has also shared some videos of Preetisheel along with images of transformed looks of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out and of Akshay Kumar in an old look for an advertisement, all curated by Preetisheel. Apart from this, Sonam has even shared a pic with Preetisheel receiving the National Award by former President Pranab Mukherjhee.

For the record, Preetisheel has designed looks for a number of top artists in Bollywood's box-office successes such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhichhore, 102 Not Out, Mulk, Bala and Housefull 4. Her other credits include movies such as Andhadhun, Thackeray, Shivaay, Haider, Hawaizaada, Rangoon, Brothers, Talwar, Finding Fanny, Parched, Mom, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Malaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Raat Akeli Hai, Panga, Ujda Chaman, House Next Door, Bigil, Boomerang and 24.

Along with her work partner-husband Mark D'souza, Preetisheel has set up India's first makeup and prosthetic lab called Da Makeup Lab in Mumbai. The talented lady is now preparing to launch the Preetisheel School of Character Design.

