      Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Slamming People Who Burst Firecrackers During 9Pm 9Minutes Call

      By Lekhaka
      Last night, many citizens of India lit up lamps to display solidarity in fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). On Friday, PM Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light lamps, candles or turn on mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 as a gesture to challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis.

      Many celebrities including, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and many others lit the diyas. Surprisingly, many citizens of India started bursting crackers on streets and it didn't go down well with Sonam Kapoor. Sonam called out all those people on Twitter and wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused."

      Soon after Sonam's tweet, many netizens started sharing Sonam's pictures, wherein the actress along with her father, Anil Kapoor can be seen bursting crackers. A netizen wrote, "Not justifying few crackers today, just pointing out the hypocrisy. Dogs hv no problem when your family burst crackers?"

      When Sonam came across the picture which trollers shared, she wrote, "Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience." To which a netizen wrote, "Well said Sonam.... thats why People never try to argue with you.. instead they make fun of you..."

      What are your thoughts on Sonam's tweets? Do tell us in the comments section below.

