Sonam Kapoor Hits Back At Netizens Who Accused Her Of Breaking 14-Day Quarantine Rule

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja recently flew to London amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. On reaching there, the actress took to her social media page to share few pictures and videos of herself enjoying in the outdoor space.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam posted a picture of a selfie and captioned it as, 'Outdoor workout glow'. She also shared a video of a lakeside view, with swans in the distant.

Sonam also gave fans a sneak-peek into how she was enjoying some natural light and chirping of birds in the garden. Click here to see her post.

Unfortunately, Sonam's posts didn't go down well with the netizens, who accused her of allegedly breaking the 14-day quarantine rule and putting lives in danger.

Soon, Sonam took to her Twitter handle to slam the netizens' claims and clarify that she is "fully quarantining." The Zoya Factor actress wrote, "I'm in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore."

Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. Speaking about how she was enjoying her quarantine time with her mother-in-law, the actress had shared, "My mom-in-law is one of the most progressive and cool women you will ever come across. She dresses beautifully. Both of us were like during quarantine, we are not going to dress up in pajamas and work out clothes. We love baking together. She and I love dressing up. I haven't stayed up in gym clothes and pajamas for more than 2 to 3 days. It takes a little extra effort to dress up, but I wouldn't mind spending 2-3 hours to dress up."

Later, Sonam flew to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday with her family. She stayed with them for about a month before returning to London. Post her marriage with Anand Ahuja, the actress has been juggling her time between Mumbai and London. Speaking about work, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.

