Sonam Kapoor Lashes Out At Ali Abbas Zafar For Announcing Mr India Trilogy

Recently, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that he intends to make a trilogy on Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's Mr India. The filmmaker had tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

It looks like the announcement didn't go down well with Sonam Kapoor who took to her Instagram page to call out the filmmaker for reviving the film without informing her dad Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur who originally helmed the Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer.

The Zoya Factor actress wrote on her Instagram page, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn't even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it's a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office."

Check out her post here.

When one of her fans pointed out that Anil and Shekhar "didn't have any rights of the movie and there was no need to consult them before making a remake", the actress hit back, "Since my father didnt take a fee to do the film, and was produced in partnership, yes in effect he is the producer of the film."

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur too expressed his disappointment on the film's announcement and tweeted, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

Well, it needs to be seen how Ali Abbas Zafar reacts to Sonam Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur's posts.