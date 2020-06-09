Sonam Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash Inside Pictures; Papa Anil Kapoor Wishes Her With A Sweet Note

Meet The Birthday Girl

Sonam's Mumbai abode was beautifully decorated with balloons and flowers, and the actress couldn't stop clicking pictures amid the stunning backdrop.

Make A Wish!

Another picture has the actress blowing off the candles on one of her birthday cakes. We must say, the other cakes on the table also look tempting!

Post The Celebrations, Sonam Kapoor Wrote A Thank You Note For Husband Anand Ahuja

The Zoya Factor actress posted two happy pictures with him and wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor Dropped The Cutest Birthday Wish For His Daughter Dearest

Sharing a bunch of pictures, the actor posted on his Instagram page, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! Love You, Always!"