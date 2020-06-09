Sonam Kapoor's Midnight Birthday Bash Inside Pictures; Papa Anil Kapoor Wishes Her With A Sweet Note
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turns 35 today (June 9, 2020). After staying in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Veere Di Wedding star recently flew back to Mumbai to be with her family. To ring in her 35th birthday, the actress had a midnight birthday celebrations with her family at her Mumbai home.
Later, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a bunch of pictures from her birthday bash. Overwhelmed by all the love, the actress penned a thank you note for her hubby Anand Ahuja. Check out the pictures from Sonam's birthday party.
Meet The Birthday Girl
Sonam's Mumbai abode was beautifully decorated with balloons and flowers, and the actress couldn't stop clicking pictures amid the stunning backdrop.
Make A Wish!
Another picture has the actress blowing off the candles on one of her birthday cakes. We must say, the other cakes on the table also look tempting!
Post The Celebrations, Sonam Kapoor Wrote A Thank You Note For Husband Anand Ahuja
The Zoya Factor actress posted two happy pictures with him and wrote, "The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you."
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor Dropped The Cutest Birthday Wish For His Daughter Dearest
Sharing a bunch of pictures, the actor posted on his Instagram page, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I'm so happy that you're here with all of us today! Love You, Always!"
