Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note To Support JNU Students: You're So Much Braver Than I Could Ever Be

The recent mob violence on the campus of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University has left the nation in shock. Many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the students who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday. Among them is Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who penned an emotional note on her Instagram page.

Sonam wrote, "Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely understand? But now I have to say that I know our generation and when we look back I'm afraid we may be remembered for things we didn't stand for. I know this is not who we are. This is not what we believe. So then I guess for those afraid to speak up fearing they may make a mistake, this is the only way to use your voice.

Her note further read, "I don't know everything and there may be things that i do not understand. But I know this isn't right. For everyone who feels pressure to 'pick a side' don't. Say what you feel. Most good people I know react to sincerity with understanding and empathy. Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth. What's happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable. Im not sure how we got here. It's always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it's there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be."

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Diya Mirza, Anurag Kashyap and others took part in protests against the JNU violence in Mumbai on Monday night.

Anil Kapoor On JNU Violence: 'Couldn't Sleep All Night'; Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza Condemn Attacks

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence