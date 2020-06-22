Sonam Kapoor: People Talking About Being Kind Are Doing Worse Things To Others

Sonam Kapoor On Instagram

Sonam shared several stories on Instagram where showed screen grabs of the abusive messages she has been receiving. In one of the stories she wrote, "Yes I've switched off my comment section and my parent's comment section because I don't want my 64-year-old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents. Also people wishing death on my future children. And on my family."

Sonam Has Reported Accounts Sending Her Hate Messages

Talking about her clip from KWK, she added, "That video you've been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn't know him, like he didn't know me and didn't say anything about me ell I now.. also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much won't about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest."

The actress also shared screengrabs of the messages on her twitter account and wrote, "This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who've encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others."

Sonam: It Is My Karma Where I'm Born And To Whom I'm Born

The actress also took to her Twitter account on Sunday and said that she will not apologize for who she is and which family she was born into. The tweet read, "Today on Father's Day id like to say one more thing, yes I'm my father's daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I'm privileged. That's not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I'm born and to whom I'm born. I'm proud."