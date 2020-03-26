    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon And Other Bollywood Stars Condemn Attack On Gurdwara In Kabul

      By
      |

      In what comes across as shocking, heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Wednesday. The terror attack left over two dozen people dead and wounded many others.

      Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and others took to social media to condemn the ghastly act and offered prayers for the victims and families of the deceased.

      Sonam Kapoor shared a news report and tweeted, "So heartbreaking and inhumane. Which god asks you to kill." (sic)

      Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter page and wrote, 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻 condolences to his entire family. #tiansingh. Can't imagine the grief,all the families of our Sikh brothers who were massacred, must be going through. God give them strength at this hour of tragedy." (sic)

      Swara Bhaskar's tweet read, "Prayers for the victims and families of the deceased in #Kabul #gurudwaraattack and curses and hell awaits the monsters who perpetrated this attack. Only the most toxic evil people prey upon minorities in their temple! #Shame #isisterror These terrorists are not human!"

      According to media reports, four terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul at around 7.45 am local time (8.45 IST). There were around 120 people inside the gurudwara, including 20 families, when the attack began. The Islamic State claimed responsibilty for this terror attack.

      Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor And Others Mourn Chef Floyd Cardoz's Death Due To Coronavirus!

      Veteran Actress Nimmi Passes Away; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt Condole Her Death

      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
