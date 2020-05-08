Sonam Kapoor Receives A Special Surprise From Hubby Anand Ahuja On Second Wedding Anniversary

Fam-Jam

Amid lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who are living in New Delhi, caught up with their family including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her beau Karan Boolani over video call.

Sonam-Anand Switch On Their Celebratory Mood

Sonam and Anand decorated their home with golden balloons, and it made for such a romantic ambience.

Anand Ahuja Gives A Glimpse Of Their Anniversary Quarantine Snacks

Since the couple couldn't step out for fine dining owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, they decided to celebrate with some quarantine snacks instead.

Sonam Kapoor Receives An Early Anniversary Gift From Her Hubby

Anand gifted the actress an early anniversary present - a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. Sharing a glimpse of it on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, "@anandahuja knows me too well... Love you so much." Now, that's some relationship goals!

When Sonam Revealed How She Was 'Tricked' Into Meeting Anand

In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam said, "I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy,"adding that the man her friends wanted to set her up with reminded her too much of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

She further added, "Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more."