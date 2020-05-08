    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sonam Kapoor Receives A Special Surprise From Hubby Anand Ahuja On Second Wedding Anniversary

      By
      |

      Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja complete two years of marital bliss on May 8, 2020. But the celebrations began early for the couple. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the lovebirds began their wedding celebrations in a low-key manner, by making merry at home and seeking blessings from the loved ones. Sonam even received an early anniversary present from her hubby dearest.

      Scroll down to read all about it.

      Fam-Jam

      Fam-Jam

      Amid lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who are living in New Delhi, caught up with their family including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her beau Karan Boolani over video call.

      Sonam-Anand Switch On Their Celebratory Mood

      Sonam-Anand Switch On Their Celebratory Mood

      Sonam and Anand decorated their home with golden balloons, and it made for such a romantic ambience.

      Anand Ahuja Gives A Glimpse Of Their Anniversary Quarantine Snacks

      Anand Ahuja Gives A Glimpse Of Their Anniversary Quarantine Snacks

      Since the couple couldn't step out for fine dining owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, they decided to celebrate with some quarantine snacks instead.

      Sonam Kapoor Receives An Early Anniversary Gift From Her Hubby

      Sonam Kapoor Receives An Early Anniversary Gift From Her Hubby

      Anand gifted the actress an early anniversary present - a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. Sharing a glimpse of it on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, "@anandahuja knows me too well... Love you so much." Now, that's some relationship goals!

      When Sonam Revealed How She Was 'Tricked' Into Meeting Anand

      When Sonam Revealed How She Was 'Tricked' Into Meeting Anand

      In an interview with Filmfare, Sonam said, "I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy,"adding that the man her friends wanted to set her up with reminded her too much of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

      She further added, "Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more."

      After dating for a while, Sonam and Anand finally tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Later, on the same day, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception, which was graced by several big names from the film industry.

      Sonam Kapoor Says She Took A Break Post Neerja Release & Ended Up Falling In Love With Anand Ahuja

      Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Met Hubby Anand Ahuja: It Was During Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X