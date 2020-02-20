Sonam Kapoor Remembers Playing Neerja On Film’s 4th Anniversary; Says It Was An Honour

Neerja was a landmark movie in Sonam Kapoor's career. Playing Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who gave up her life serving people on board a plane which was attacked by terrorists, won Sonam much critical acclaim. February 19 marked four years since the film hit theatres. Sonam took to her Twitter to remember the movie and Neerja Bhanot.

In a touching note, Sonam tweeted, "Portraying a young girl from Bombay who saved the lives of the 359 passengers on-board Pan AM Flight 73 was not only challenging but also a great honor. As the movie completes its 4th anniversary, I would want people to recall how fear gave courage to the young Neerja Bhanot."

She also shared pictures of a still from the movie, her own photo with Neerja's mother Rama Bhanot, an iconic photograph of Neejra, and a tribute to the brave woman.

The tribute read, "Neerja Bhanot has become an inspiration to one and all since the dramatic events of the Pam Am Flight 73 - Bombay to New York unfolded in 1986. She died shielding three children from a hail of gunfire. Her bravery will forever be a lasting tribute to the finest qualities of the human spirit."

In another tweet, Sonam wrote, "She was the true icon of bravery, strength, and sacrifice for our country. She continues to be an inspiration to everyone. #4YearsOfNeerja @atulkasbekar #ShabanaAzmi #RamMadhvani @jimSarbh @shekharravjiani #Saiwyn #BlingGlobal @foxstarhindi," (sic).

Neerja won Sonam her first National Film Award, and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani, and it co-starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, Kavi Shastri and others.

