Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor And Others Mourn Chef Floyd Cardoz's Death Due To Coronavirus!

Indian celebrity chef and co-owner of the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro restaurants in Mumbai, Chef Floyd Cardoz passed away at the age of 59 in a hospital in New Jersey on Wednesday. The chef, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died of the infection in the hospital.

In an Instagram post on March 18, Cardoz had said that he admitted himself to a hospital in New Jersey, where he lived, since he was feeling feverish. Later, the Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, had issued an official statement confirming that the chef had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in New York.

On Wednesday, the Hunger Inc issued an official statement mourning Cardoz's demise which read, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on March 18th and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA." (sic)

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock and sadness at the noted chef's death.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter page to condole the noted chef's tragic death and wrote, "RIP chef." (sic)

Rishi Kapoor wrote, "RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant "Paowala" at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the "Bombay Canteen" (Phoenix Mills) and "O'Pedro"(BKC) all in Mumbai." (sic)

Saddened by Cardoz's demise, Athiya Shetty tweeted, "This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones." (sic) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "This is really tragic. Just a month ago I'd re-created a recipe from his book Flavorwala. It was a meat stew and it was stunning. What a loss." (sic)

Rahul Bose expressed his shock over the news and posted, "Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd." (sic)

Alia Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan tweeted, "Yes. This is just unbelievable." (sic) Tisca Chopra's tweet read, "So sad. RIP Floyd." Sophie Choudry called Floyd's demise a "huge loss to the culinary world".

