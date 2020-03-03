Sonam Kapoor Says Many Actor Didn’t Want To Work With Her; The Reason Will Surprise You

Sonam Kapoor, who graced the March edition of Arabian Harper's Bazaar magazine, made a surprising revelation about many B-town actors and pay disparity. In an interview to the magazine, Sonam said, "In India I've done a couple of films with big male movie stars and I wouldn't get as big or as nice a room as them, or they'd be put up in a better hotel."

"They'd also be paid significantly more, and then they'd try to explain to me, 'Oh, it's a commercial venture... let's see how much your Friday opening will be.' So I was like, 'OK, I'll work with less successful actors in that case, and see how much they get paid."

Sonam also revealed that initially many actors refused to work with her because she won't do a certain thing, or she won't behave in a certain way.

Sonam said, "It used to be so hard, but now there's slowly more respect for it. A lot of people say, 'Oh, you have all this money, your father is so-and-so... and they're right. But it's up to you - if you're born with a silver spoon in your mouth then you already have an advantage."

Sonam also asserted that she just can't be a poor little rich girl and feel sorry about herself. She believes that she has to make harder choices and pave the way for other women after her.

Sonam concluded by saying, "My whole team are women - and we need to lift each other up. There are thousands of years of patriarchy to cut through."