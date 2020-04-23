Sonam Kapoor Says She Took A Break Post Neerja Release & Ended Up Falling In Love With Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja always give us some major couple goals with their #EverydayPhenomenal love. From dropping cute comments on each other's social media posts to expressing their love for each other with heartfelt posts, these two are all things cute.

Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress walked down the memory lane and shared with fans about how she took a break after Neerja's release to soak in the success and ended up falling in love with Anand Ahuja.

Sharing a picture from one of her old photoshoots, Sonam wrote, "One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn't feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja. This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn't come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn't need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete."

Check out her Instagram post here.

Her hubby Anand Ahuja couldn't stop himself from posting an adorable comment and wrote, "So emooooo my (bunny emoji)! @sonamkapoor ... not so emo now, na! #EverydayPhenomenal." (sic)

Sonam and Anand's love story began in a millennial style. Reportedly, the couple were introduced to each other by a common friend, stylist Pernia Qureshi. Soon, Anand added her on Facebook and that's how they began chatting. Soon, they started making public appearances together and Anand was by Sonam's side when the latter bagged her National Award for Neerja.

While Sonam still remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their vacation pictures and friendly banter on social media did all the talking. Finally, the couple tied the knot on May 8, 2019 and had a star-studded reception on the same day.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Craving For Pani Puri Amid The Lockdown, So Are All Of Us Right Now

Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Met Hubby Anand Ahuja: It Was During Prem Ratan Dhan Payo