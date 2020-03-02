Karma Is Going To Bite You: Did Sonam Kapoor Slam Celebrities For Staying Silent On Delhi Violence?
The current political climate of India is anything but calm. The ongoing Delhi violence has left the entire nation worried and disturbed. It all started with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and now the clash between the protesters and the supporters of CAA has disturbed Delhi's peace . Amidst all the violence and riots, actress Sonam Kapoor's latest tweets hint that she is not happy with the celebrities who're tight-lipped over the ongoing political fiasco in Delhi.
Sonam tweeted, "Silence is not always golden, it can be a sign of moral ambiguity, cowardice and thus destructive."
She further tweeted, "Karma is going to bite you so badly you have no idea what is going to hit you. Remember my words."
Sonam Kapoor To Star In A Sujoy Ghosh Film Titled Blind?
The Neerja actress also urged her followers to be on the right side of history and tweeted, "Be on the right side of history. This is an appeal. You will forever regret it otherwise."
Many netizens reacted to her tweets and slammed the actress for igniting her followers.
Social Crusader@Xs2partner
"Once ask your dad what his grandfather told about Pakistan and why you are in India. What if your ancestors would have been in Pakistan. First understand what #CAA is actually than spit out something. @AnilKapoor."
Sinhrann @sinhrann
"I am on right side. You are on left. So cut the crap and act what you preach."
BeenaFlag of India @BeenaPP1
"Past is history. Future is mystery. We would like to be in present and secure our future☺ and not repeat some mistakes of past. Guys she will say all this, don't forget her pop is Anil kapoor, they have nothing to lose."
Gunjan MehtaSparkles @gunjanm_
"I know right? Those who have sold their souls for money and fame will teach us morals. Hypocrisy at its best...I am sure this is carefully crafted PR approved tweet...if she had any knowledge about the vast history of our civilisation, she would tweet responsibly. Alas Bollywood!"
What's your take on Sonam's tweets? Do let us know in the comments section below.