Sonam Kapoor To Star In A Sujoy Ghosh Film Titled Blind?

Sonam Kapoor has always made a diverse choice of films in her career. From Delhi 6 to Neerja, she has consciously avoided repititiveness in her roles, and worked with different kinds of directors. According to the latest report, Sonam has joined hands with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for directing mystery, thriller films.

Pinkvilla reported that Sonam has signed a film with Sujoy titled Blind, but no details of her role are out yet. The film is said to go on floors in mid-June in London.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh's body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as an opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative. The Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer will hit the floors in mid-June in London. However, no details of her role are out as of now."

Sujoy Ghosh last directed the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla. The film was an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

Sonam, on the other hand, was last seen in The Zoya Factor, starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Based on 2008 novel of the same name authored by Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of a girl who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

