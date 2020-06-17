Sonam Kapoor Turns Off Her Comments Section On Instagram After Being Targeted By Angry Netizens!

Ever since actress Sonam Kapoor spoke in favour of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, colleague and family, while schooling the netizens not to blame other for his death, she has been receiving hatred on social media. She had tweeted, "Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone's death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited." (sic)

For the unversed, Sushant breathed his last on June 14, but post his sudden demise by suicide, many netizens have raised their voice against 'nepotism' and how it pressurises outsiders to take such a drastic step like Sushant.

The actress got brutally trolled for her tweet and many also attacked her for being a privileged 'star kid'.

Now, she has turned off the comments section of her Instagram page and posted on her story, "Hey guys I usually don't shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it's triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I'm turning off my comments."

We wonder how long the industry has to face netizens' outrage over Sushant's death.

