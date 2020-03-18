    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Kapoor Under Self-Quarantine; Actress Lauds Indian Government's Efforts To Fight Coronavirus

      Amid Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja flew down from London to Delhi on Tuesday morning.

      Upon arrival in her homeland, the actress posted a series of videos on her Instagram story, wherein she shared a detailed account of what exactly transpired after she arrived at the Delhi international airport. Sonam also praised the Indian authorities for actively working to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

      The Neerja actress wrote, "Anand and I are back in Delhi and we just want to thank everybody at the airport. When we were leaving London, there was no screening; nothing. Anand and I were massive shocked upon discovering that. However, when we reached India, we were asked to fill a form in which we had to tell the authorities how much we flew in the last 25 days. We gave our travel history. Fortunately, Anand and I had not flown to any of the so-called hotspots where the virus is very rampant. Then our temperatures were taken and we were all fine.

      "I just want to say that it's incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable. We went to immigration and they again re-checked our passports, which was extremely responsible of them. I just want everybody to know that everybody is doing the best that they can do. The government is doing the best that it can do. And, we all are in this together," she further continued in her subsequent clips on her Instagram stories.

      Sonam also revealed that she and her hubby are currently under self-quarantine as they live with their parents.

      The actress said that she was happy to be back home and the couple was currently self-isolating as they stay with their parents.

      "Both Anand and I have no symptoms of the virus. But we are still self-quarantining because we live with our parents and our grandmother. So, I request everybody else that as young people, we need to be more careful, vigilante and responsible," Sonam informed her fans.

      Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and others are encouraging fans to practice social distancing to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
