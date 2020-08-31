Sonam Kapoor Watches Tenet In Theatre; Says 'Dimple Kapadia In The Film Gave Me Goosebumps'
Sonam Kapoor is currently living with her husband Anand Ahuja in London, where the theatres have reopened. Over the weekend, the actress through Instagram shared with her fans that she finally got the chance to see Christopher Nolan's Tenet in a theatre.
Talking about the most awaited films of the year, Sonam took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Dimple Kapadia and the theatre experience. She shared a still from the film, in which Dimple Kapadia can be seen in a green dress. She captioned the image as, "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to the cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing."
Sonam's Instagram Post
Sonam's family and friends had an interesting reaction to Sonam's posts. As theatres are still shut in India due to COVID-19, Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Lucky you," while her father Anil Kapoor showed support by commenting with several high-fives, camera and punch emojis. Ayesha Shroff also commented, "Absolutely and totally agree with you." Agreeing with Sonam, designer Abu Jani wrote, "Absolutely agree...there is nothing better than a cinema experience...love dimple."
Tom Cruise Also Shared His Excitement After Returning To A Theatre
Last week, Tom Cruise had also made a surprise visit to a theatre in London, as he arrived to watch Nolan's Tenet with Mission Impossible director. He too was excited to head back to theatres, as he said, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."
Tenet Is Set To Release In 70 Counties
Talking about Tenet, the movie by Warner Bros. is the first Hollywood film to brave a theatrical release since the Coronavirus pandemic. The filmmakers opted to release the film worldwide as and when theatres are safe to open in other countries. Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.
