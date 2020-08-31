Sonam Kapoor Watches Tenet In Theatre; Says 'Dimple Kapadia In The Film Gave Me Goosebumps'

Sonam's Instagram Post

Sonam's family and friends had an interesting reaction to Sonam's posts. As theatres are still shut in India due to COVID-19, Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Lucky you," while her father Anil Kapoor showed support by commenting with several high-fives, camera and punch emojis. Ayesha Shroff also commented, "Absolutely and totally agree with you." Agreeing with Sonam, designer Abu Jani wrote, "Absolutely agree...there is nothing better than a cinema experience...love dimple."

Tom Cruise Also Shared His Excitement After Returning To A Theatre

Last week, Tom Cruise had also made a surprise visit to a theatre in London, as he arrived to watch Nolan's Tenet with Mission Impossible director. He too was excited to head back to theatres, as he said, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

Tenet Is Set To Release In 70 Counties

Talking about Tenet, the movie by Warner Bros. is the first Hollywood film to brave a theatrical release since the Coronavirus pandemic. The filmmakers opted to release the film worldwide as and when theatres are safe to open in other countries. Tenet also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.