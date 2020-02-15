    For Quick Alerts
      Sonam Sherpa, Lead Guitarist Of Parikrama Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani, Farhan Akhtar Mourn The Loss

      By
      |

      Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist and founding member of the popular band Parikrama, passed away on Friday. Sonam was 48 when he died of heart attack at Kurseong, West Bengal. Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Ehsaan Noorani, and Farhan Akhtar took to social media to mourn the loss.

      Sonam Sherpa, Lead Guitarist Of Parikrama Passes Away

      Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with Sonam on Instagram and wrote, "In 2008, post Rock On!!, I was part of a 4 city tour with the amazing #Parikrama and I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that #SonamSherpa extended to this first timer on stage.. he was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family. On stage and off it." (sic)

      Sharing an image of Sonam on Instagram, Vishal Dadlani captioned it, "You were always the kindest heart. I wish we'd spent more time together, man. I wish we'd played more gigs together. I wish I'd hung out with you more while there was still time. I wish I'd gotten to know your wife and kid so I could tell them today, what a great guy you were. Cant believe you're gone, #SonamSherpa . I cant even begin to imagine what @parikramaindia @subirmalik666 @nitinmaliklive are feeling right now." (sic)

      Ehsaan Noorani tweeted, "Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light ... will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama," (sic).

      In its official statement, the band wrote on Twitter, "With a very heavy heart, we regret to inform the sudden demise of our backbone, Mr. Sonam Sherpa. It's very very tough to lose a band mate, a brother and a mentor. Thank you all for all your messages and tributes..." (sic)

