Soni Razdan Disables Comments On Instagram, Shares A Photo Of Earth ‘Before And After Your Opinion’

Soni Razdan has disabled comments on her Instagram handle stating that she was getting the filthiest abuses for no good reason, and that people have no idea about the battles that one may be going through behind the scenes.

Soni shared two pictures of the earth and wrote, 'A picture of earth before and after your opinion.' There was no difference between the two pictures.

In the caption for her post, Soni explained why she disabled comments for her page. "Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason. Other than some vested interests' attempts to sully the name of those they are either jealous of, or have been recruited to attack."

She continued, "There are many battles going on behind the scenes which most of us are unaware of but are going on nonetheless. No matter. I shall soon be able to have you all back to comment when these m****s find someone else to target with their sponsored hate. Remember just one thing meanwhile. I love you guys and miss you big time."

Soni's family, including her husband Mahesh Bhatt and her daughter Alia Bhatt, have become a target of trolls on the internet amid the ongoing nepotism debate.

Recently, Soni retweeted a tweet by actor Rahul Bhat, who said that calling Alia a product of nepotism is harming the debate because she, as a brilliant actor, has the ability to carry a film on her shoulder purely out of her talent. He also schooled trolls that he was not Alia's brother, who had confused hims with Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt.

If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders

Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 2, 2020

