Sonnalli Seygall Motivates Fans To Do Yoga During These Lazy Lockdown Days
With the lockdown, fitness has become one of the major talking points, especially with all the gyms and fitness centres being closed. During all this, one actor who is giving major fitness inspiration is Sonnalli Seygall, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di. Sonnalli is considered as one of the hottest and fittest actors in the industry today, and the tall beauty has been sharing her Yoga routine with her followers religiously, inspiring many to follow suit.
Highlighting the importance of Yoga for both body and mind, Sonnalli has been talking about why Meditation, Pranayama and breathing exercises are important. Especially in such times, when wellness of mind and body are equally important, as fear and uncertainty have taken over our lives because of the pandemic.
Here are a few of her posts, under #YogaWithSonnalli that will certainly motivate you to give Yoga a try!
View this post on Instagram
The sky scorned at the earth below, So I just turned upside down to smile back at it :)
A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on May 22, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT
This picture of hers at the beach, perfectly balancing herself upside down is the proof of her fit and perfect body!
View this post on Instagram
"Find the diet u can stick to. So it's no longer a diet..it's just how u eat" Saw this amazing documentary on #netflix today about dieting. N I am proud n happy to say I have found my way of life in food- Not eating processed sugar (or consuming it once in a while) I eat Everything..rice, ghee!! But I have been off sugar since about a year now n it's amazing the results it has on Ur body n mind! Body ofcourse is fitter n mind more agile n energy levels fantastic! This is an untouched, unedited pic of mine, yes there are flaws but look how at peace with my body I look ❤️ (It was also the fact that it was the mountains 🤩) Try n Say no to processed sugar! N definitely don't give it to kids ! #stayfit #stayhappy . #piccredit my fellow #fitgirls @poppyjabbal @shamasikander 😘😘 . . #dietthatworks #saynotodiet #eathealthy #diets #explained #documentary @netflix @netflix_in #india #dharmshala #nature #mountains #happygirls #yogabody #offsugar #saynotoprocessedfood #asmuchasyoucan #dontberigid #flow #sonnalliseygall #yogawithsonnalli #traveldiaries #travelwithsonnalli
A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:10am PDT
Yoga amidst nature definitely gives us fitness goals. Here are a few of her Yoga videos shot during lockdown!
Sonnalli's videos and pictures have been garnering tremendous response, and many fans have reached out to her, for inspiring them to follow a holistic routine for a healthy mind and body.
View this post on Instagram
Try something weird today.. and love a little #mondaymotivation #yogawithsonnalli . . . . . #gomukhasana #yogalove #lockdown #homeworkout #fitnessmotivation
A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on Apr 20, 2020 at 7:15am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Timing my yoga practice with the setting sun ☀️ #yogalife . . . #MondayMotivation #YogawithSonnalli #StaySafe #StayHome
A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:54am PDT
On a related note, Sonnalli Seygall will next be seen in Boondi Raita opposite Himansh Kohli. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the comedy-drama also stars Ravi Kishen in a pivotal role.
Also Read : Sonnalli Seygall On The Nationwide Lockdown Owing To COVID-19 Scare: It's Like Blessing In Disguise