Sonnalli Seygall Motivates Fans To Do Yoga During These Lazy Lockdown Days

With the lockdown, fitness has become one of the major talking points, especially with all the gyms and fitness centres being closed. During all this, one actor who is giving major fitness inspiration is Sonnalli Seygall, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di. Sonnalli is considered as one of the hottest and fittest actors in the industry today, and the tall beauty has been sharing her Yoga routine with her followers religiously, inspiring many to follow suit.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga for both body and mind, Sonnalli has been talking about why Meditation, Pranayama and breathing exercises are important. Especially in such times, when wellness of mind and body are equally important, as fear and uncertainty have taken over our lives because of the pandemic.

Here are a few of her posts, under #YogaWithSonnalli that will certainly motivate you to give Yoga a try!

This picture of hers at the beach, perfectly balancing herself upside down is the proof of her fit and perfect body!

Yoga amidst nature definitely gives us fitness goals. Here are a few of her Yoga videos shot during lockdown!

Sonnalli's videos and pictures have been garnering tremendous response, and many fans have reached out to her, for inspiring them to follow a holistic routine for a healthy mind and body.

On a related note, Sonnalli Seygall will next be seen in Boondi Raita opposite Himansh Kohli. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the comedy-drama also stars Ravi Kishen in a pivotal role.

Also Read : Sonnalli Seygall On The Nationwide Lockdown Owing To COVID-19 Scare: It's Like Blessing In Disguise