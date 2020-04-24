Sonnalli Seygall On The Nationwide Lockdown Owing To COVID-19 Scare: It’s Like A Blessing In Disguis

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Sonnalli Seygall spoke about the pros of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress told Pinkvilla, "I think the biggest pro of this whole thing, the biggest silver lining is that the Universe is healing. I think that this is nature's way of sending us into a forced detox for our sake and the earth's sake."

She added, "It's like nature and the universe is telling us that it's time to just stop, pause whatever and just rejuvenate and heal... heal ourselves and heal this planet and I think we have been seeing a lot of proof of where the birds and the animals are coming to claim the territory bag and it just makes us realise that we have to coexist at the end of the day and we have to do our part and we have to take care of the world around us."

Sonnalli also said that she loves to spend a lot of time in the house. So for her, lockdown is like a blessing in disguise.

She said, "I'm getting more time to spend with my mom and my dog Bounty and with myself most importantly. I've been doing a lot of thinking, been doing a lot of things that I've probably wanted to pursue and I didn't. For example, I used to write a lot, I've started doing that again so it's nice, kind of reset button on your life and it feels really good."

In the same interview, Sonnalli also said that she loves Kathak but, she hadn't practised in the last eight years. So, she is going to utilize this time to brush up on her dancing skills.

"I suddenly chanced upon my old ghungroos and I just started rehashing that so I'm back to basics, back to rehashing footwork every alternate day," Seygall concluded.