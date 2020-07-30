Sonu Nigam Unveils Music Label I Believe Music On 47th Birthday

Singer Sonu Nigam who is celebrating his birthday today (July 30), has unveiled his music label on this special occasion. Nigam is all set to release a new single titled, 'Rudhrashtakam', under his label, I Believe Music, on July 31.

'Release of 'Rudhrashtakam' will mark Sonu Nigam's return to the spiritual genre. Talking about the label Sonu said in a statement, "I Believe Music has been something that I have been working on for a while now but due to various work commitments, it was slightly delayed. Now, with the resurgence of independent music, I believe it's a good time and 'Rudhrashtakam' is an ideal and auspicious beginning."

He shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram by unveiling the label's logo. In the caption he wrote, "'I Believe Music' is a culmination of a vision that we had a decade back and now the time has come that we bring to you our very own Music Label @labelibelievemusic that strives to achieve excellence and contributes to the music industry in a broader perspective."

Earlier this month, Sonu Nigam opened up about favouritism in the music industry. He has been vocal about the leading music labels and their alleged unfair treatment of their artists. He also claimed that the Indian music industry is run like mafia, and appealed to his colleagues to be kind towards newcomer artistes.

Meanwhile, Nigam is all set to headline a concert in Dubai in August. It is one of the first few live gigs to be held in wake of the COVID-19 restrictions being followed globally. When the pandemic broke out, Sonu decided to stay back in Dubai, as his son studies there.

