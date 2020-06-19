Sonu Nigam Wants Music Industry To Be Compassionate: Only Two Companies Have Power

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14, the A-listers in the Hindi film industry are facing backlash from fans and fellow industry mates. Now playback singer Sonu Nigam in a video post on Instagram, has called for attention to the 'music mafia', that has been sabotaging the careers of younger talent in the music industry.

Sonu took to his Instagram and shared with his 706K followers that only two companies run the music industry and decide who gets to sing. In the vlog, Sonu said, "Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there's a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India. I was lucky to debut at a young age and hence was able to flee from this whole mess quite early. But it's a difficult scenario for the new kids."

"The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don't have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn't," he added.

Sonu Nigam Vlogged About Current Situation In Music Industry Sonu concluded the video by requesting Indian music companies to be more compassionate towards struggling artists. "I've seen the frustration in the eyes and voice of the new talent. If they die, fingers will be raised at you... I'm done with this but please don't torture the younger ones, don't oppress them. This isn't a very good space. Try and step into their shoes. They need your help and kindness." Sonu: I Was Lucky But The New Singer Are Not Sonu also revealed in the clip that singers and composers often lose jobs because an actor associated with the project wants to work with someone else. Sonu said that he too has been called to dub for songs, when they were recorded in someone else's voice. Sonu in the video sympathises with younger generation artists and their plight in the industry. Sonu Nigam: You Might Hear About Suicides In Music Industry Many other filmmakers and actors like Kangana Ranaut, Abhinav Kashyap and more have called out B-town bigges, star kids, talent management agencies and filmmakers for only supporting established faces and names.

