COVID-19 Lockdown: Sonu Sood Arranges Transport For The Migrant Workers Stranded In Maharashtra

Amid all the chaos owing to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in India and the ongoing nationwide lockdown, actor Sonu Sood wins hearts with his kind gesture towards the migrant labourers. The Happy New Year actor not only arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in Mumbai, but also personally came at the terminal to bid the workers goodbye.

After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, a total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka.

In an official statement, Sonu Sood said, "I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses."

"The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," added Sood.

Not so long ago, Sonu Sood had requested the government to provide free transport services to the migrant workers, who have been stranded in different parts of the country owing to the nationwide lockdown.

He had tweeted, "I feel the travel of all migrants to their respective homes should be totally free. In fact they should be given some money so that when they reach their homes at least they have something to survive for a day or two. Free trains and buses should run from every state."

For the unversed, he had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical officials.