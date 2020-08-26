Sonu Sood Comes Out In Support of Students, Requests To Postpone NEET, JEE Exams

In the view of the ongoing pandemic, students across India have been requesting the government to postpone the JEE and NEET exams. Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea for the exams to be postponed. Now, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of the students, and also requested the government to consider the situation.

Sonu shared a tweet earlier in support of students and wrote, "It's my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID."

While dismissing the plea, Supreme Court had said, "Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long." According to reports, the exams for NEET have been scheduled from September 13, and those for JEE from September 1, which will have over 26 lakh students subjected to possible infection risk.

Sonu Sood Says Saving Our Young Talents Is Equally Essential Talking about the large number of students who will be giving the exams, Sonu wrote in another tweet, "Students appearing for JEE and NEET come from far and remote areas. States like Bihar, Assam and Gujarat are facing floods while several districts are under complete lockdown. Yes, exams are essential but saving our young talents is equally essential. The entire world has come to a standstill and exams should definitely be postponed." Sonu Sood's Tweet He also shared a poster which read, "Fear Is Real! Flood in Bihar, Assam, Gujrat, 26 Lakhs students. Postpone the NEET and JEE exams 2020. Let's Support Them!" (sic) Earlier this month, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter, and urged him to postpone all the exams across the country. Greta Thunberg Also Called The Schedule Of Exams "Deeply Unfair" On Tuesday, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also called the schedule of exams "deeply unfair". She tweeted, "It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID."

