Sonu Sood Comes To Veteran Actor Anupam Shyam's Aid, Says 'In Touch with Them'

      On Monday, Veteran actor Anupam Shyam was admitted to a hospital. He is currently battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. His family has reached out to the film industry for financial help to bear the cost of his treatment. Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has reached out to fans and celebrities to help donate money in efforts to source funds.

      Sonu Sood Comes To Veteran Actor Anupam Shyams Aid, Says In Touch with Them

      Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has not shared CINTAA's message on his Twitter handle, but added a comment saying that he in touch with Anupam's family. He wrote, "In Touch with Them." Fans have lauded Sonu's efforts to help people in need. The actor emerged as a messiah to migrant workers and students during the pandemic. He has helped over thousands of migrant workers and student to reach their destinations.

      Sonu Sood's Post

      Sonu Sood's Post

      According to reports, Anupam Shyam was first admitted to a hospital in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. But was admitted to an ICU in Goregaon after he collapsed during dialysis on Monday (June 27). A few reports have claimed that he is now in a stable condition.

      Actor Anupam's Bother Opens Up On His Condition

      Actor Anupam's Bother Opens Up On His Condition

      The actor's brother Anurag while speaking to Bombay Times had shared, "His condition deteriorated and I got him admitted to the hospital on Monday night. He has exhausted all his savings on medical expenses. I borrowed some money from people for his dialysis around 10 days ago. The doctors have suggested a kidney transplant. We have no clue how we will get it done, as he doesn't have enough money for it."

      Anupam Shyam Is Best Known For His Role Thakur Sajjan Singh

      Anupam Shyam Is Best Known For His Role Thakur Sajjan Singh

      Over the past three decades, Anupam has been a part of many films as well as television shows. He was seen in films like Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bandit Queen, and Slumdog Millionaire. Yet he is best known for his work in the television show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya as Thakur Sajjan Singh.

      Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
