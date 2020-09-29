Sonu Sood Conferred With Special Humanitarian Action Award By UNDP, Joins Likes Of Angeline Jolie

Actor Sonu Sood has been relentless in his efforts to reach out to people in need during these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sonu began with arranging transport for migrant labourers to get back home when the Covid lockdown was announced in India. Since then, the actor has helped thousands of migrants find their way home, arranged both domestic and international flights for groups of people stranded away from their hometowns, has created employment opportunities, provided free education to children, and much more.

Sonu was presented the award at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening. Other celebrities to have received such similar honours by different UN bodies are Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson, Emma Watson and more.

On receiving the award, Sonu said, "This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals."

Sonu has also been lauded for his outreach efforts by several of his colleagues in the Hindi film industry.

