Sonu Sood Confirms Turning A Producer!

Yes, you read it right. After winning millions of hearts with his philanthropy amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood confirms turning into a producer. Confirming the news to an entertainment portal, Sood said, "Of course I am producing."

"My meetings are happening at final stages. Let's hope that next time I come with the tag of an actor-producer. I am looking at scripts that I believe in, scripts that will inspire people, and scripts that I always wanted to be a part of and I am glad I am able to go through those chapters of my life," added Sood.

Meanwhile, Sonu, who has restored people's faith in humanity with his noble gestures towards the needy, is inundated with film offers, but the actor is taking his sweet time to finalise any project.

Recently, during a media interaction, Sonu had said, "I am getting all hero roles now. I have got four-five brilliant scripts. Let's hope... It's new beginnings, new innings, it is a new pitch and it will be nice fun." (sic)

For the unversed, before his philanthropy came into the limelight, he was well-known for playing negative characters. He had played an antagonist in many films including R... Rajkumar, Dabangg 3 and Simmba.

Recalling an amusing incident from the sets of his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, Sonu had said that Megastar Chiranjeevi had expressed his reservation about hitting him for a scene, given his new found image of a messiah.

"We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, 'You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can't hit you in the action scene'. He said if he does that people will curse him," had revealed the Jodhaa Akbar actor.

Well, we wish Sood good luck for his new venture.

