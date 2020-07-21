Sonu Sood Evacuates Medical Students From Bihar And Jharkhand, Stuck In Kyrgyzstan

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned into a superhero figure for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. His latest effort is to bring back home to Bihar and Jharkhand, 20 of the 3000 medical students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, near Russia. One of them, Saddam Khan, revealed that the evacuation process has already begun.

Saddam took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude for Sonu Sood's rescue efforts. He wrote, "We thank Sonu Sood, Kunal Sarangi and Rekha Mishra for their collective effort to help 3000 Indian students pursuing medical degree at Asian Medical Institute (AMI) in Kyrgyzstan, one of the many nations worst hit by global pandemic Covid-19. The process to rescue us and evacuate us has started and Sonu Sood has assured us that we need not pay any flight charge for our journey back to India."

Former Baharagora MLA, Kunal Sarangi had tweeted the plight of the students, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. "One of the 20 students from Jharkhand and Bihar is from Jamshedpur. It would not have been possible without the active efforts by Sonu Sood. He had contacted Yadav, one of the students, on the mobile number shared by them in the video message," he was quoted as saying. Sonu retweeted his message and got in touch with the students.

Dear students of kyrgysztan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com,

only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 15, 2020

In a video that Sarangi had tweeted, one of the students said, "The last evacuation flight by India from Kyrgyzstan was on July 15. We are about 3000 students stuck in Kyrgyzstan who study at Asian Medical Institute here. The number of Covid-19 cases are surging here and there is not adequate medical facility to save their own citizens. We request for evacuating us urgently to save our lives. We request Jharkhand and Bihar governments to arrange a flight to Gaya which will be convenient for students from both the states."

