      Sonu Sood Evacuates Medical Students From Bihar And Jharkhand, Stuck In Kyrgyzstan

      Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned into a superhero figure for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. His latest effort is to bring back home to Bihar and Jharkhand, 20 of the 3000 medical students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, near Russia. One of them, Saddam Khan, revealed that the evacuation process has already begun.

      Sonu Evacuates Indian Medical Students Stuck In Kyrgyzstan

      Saddam took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude for Sonu Sood's rescue efforts. He wrote, "We thank Sonu Sood, Kunal Sarangi and Rekha Mishra for their collective effort to help 3000 Indian students pursuing medical degree at Asian Medical Institute (AMI) in Kyrgyzstan, one of the many nations worst hit by global pandemic Covid-19. The process to rescue us and evacuate us has started and Sonu Sood has assured us that we need not pay any flight charge for our journey back to India."

      Former Baharagora MLA, Kunal Sarangi had tweeted the plight of the students, tagging the Ministry of External Affairs and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. "One of the 20 students from Jharkhand and Bihar is from Jamshedpur. It would not have been possible without the active efforts by Sonu Sood. He had contacted Yadav, one of the students, on the mobile number shared by them in the video message," he was quoted as saying. Sonu retweeted his message and got in touch with the students.

      In a video that Sarangi had tweeted, one of the students said, "The last evacuation flight by India from Kyrgyzstan was on July 15. We are about 3000 students stuck in Kyrgyzstan who study at Asian Medical Institute here. The number of Covid-19 cases are surging here and there is not adequate medical facility to save their own citizens. We request for evacuating us urgently to save our lives. We request Jharkhand and Bihar governments to arrange a flight to Gaya which will be convenient for students from both the states."

      ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Helps Airlift 177 Girls Stuck In Kerala, To Their Home State Odisha

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
