Sonu Sood Gives Options To Man Asking Help In Reaching Maldives: Cycle Or Rickshaw?

Many have reached out to Sonu Sood for help on social media since the actor started his charitable efforts to help those in need. However, he often also gets some luxurious requests from fans and Sonu Sood entertains them with fun reactions. In the latest Twitter banter, the actor responded to a fan who asked him to arrange for a Maldives vacation.

Asking Sonu to arrange transport to the Maldives for him, the fan wrote, "Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out)." The star replied in Hindi with much wit, "Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?"

Earlier, Sonu had also received a request for a car, to which he said, "Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?"

Sonu Sood On Twitter Trolls During an interaction, Sonu opened up about the trolling and criticism he received, and told Times of India, "These are a handful of people, and they suddenly rise from nowhere on social media. They don't actually exist in reality. I didn't bother to see what they've written, some friends told me. Who has the time to read? I've got lots of things to do for people." Sonu Sood Has Turned Messiah For The Ones In Need Since Lockdown Began Sonu also revealed at the time of interaction that he has been contacted by 703200 people in the last four months. The actor has maintained a list of the people he helped, along with their addresses, phone numbers, and Aadhaar card details. He also said that the "number is increasing by every second." Sonu Sood Has Also Been Awards For His Charitable Acts For his work during the pandemic, last month Sonu was also conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Some of the other actors who have received honours by different UN bodies include Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra.

