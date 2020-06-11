Sonu Sood Helps A Man Reach His Hometown To Perform Last Rites Of His Wife

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is winning hearts for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor has been actively replying to the people who reach out to him for help on social media.

Recently, the Simmba actor offered help to a man, who wanted to reach his hometown Varanasi, to perform the last rites of his wife.

"Dear Sir @SonuSood @shubhamVawasthi My Neighbour Mr Sitaram Lost his wife at Native place Varanasi Trying to go to Varanasi For Spiritual Work They are total 3 member please help @SonuSood sir we don't have any other option then you," the netizen wrote to Sonu on Twitter.

The actor quickly responded with a tweet, "I am sorry for the loss. will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless."

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Sonu opened up about what triggered him to take up the initiative of helping the migrants in Maharashtra.

Sonu told Filmibeat, "What drove me to help these migrants to return was those visuals of people walking with their kids, with their elders and those unending journeys. Imagine a father telling their kids, Bihar Zaldi Aa Jayega, UP Zaldi Aa Jayega and they have to walk thousands of kilometres with their little kids. And when these kids will grow what kind of memory they will have in their minds; that they saw their parents walking miles struggling to go back to their homes. I never wanted those kids to grow with those memories. So, I thought I will have to come forward and help these people."

Sonu also told Filmibeat that he is overwhelmed with the love and blessings of the people.

He said, "The best thing I have heard from the migrants so far is, they called me and they said that they named their kid as Sonu Sood Srivastava, and I asked them that how it can be Sonu Sood Srivastava, it must be Sonu Srivastava. But they said, no sir, not in my family but in many families you will have Sonu Soods'. So, I think that was very special. And that will stay with me forever. I just wish that I could reach to more and more people and make them reach their home. The journey is on and I will leave no stone unturned to make my parents proud who are sitting in heaven, and guiding me."

