Sonu Sood Hits Back At Twitter User Questioning His Motive Behind Charitable Work
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been hailed as 'migrants' saviour' and 'real superhero' by fans. In the past few months, he has airlifted thousands of stranded students, provided free education and medical facilities to young children, and has continued to provide help to many. Often, the actor also gets called out by trolls and some Twitter users, but without losing his cool, Sonu Sood also comes back with witty replies.
Similarly, on Monday, a Twitter user questioned the motive behind Sonu Sood's charitable work, and the actor won hearts once again with his response. The user tweeted, "Had a question for you, you've helped so many Indians and continue to help more, is there a motive behind this?"
Sonu Sood's Tweet
In response, Sonu replied saying, "Maqsad se ki huwi madad ki umr bahut chhoti hoti hai dost." (Help done with a motive is very shortlived, my friend.) Earlier, Sonu Sood also shared proof after a Twitter user claimed that the actor has been offering help to fake accounts as a PR stunt.
Sonu Sood On Joining Politics
Fans have also suspected that the actor will move on to do some political work, however, during a conversation on #NoFilterNeha, he said that he is not interested in entering politics at the moment. "I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sonu said.
I Am No Messiah Will Release In December 2020
Sood is currently gearing up for the release of his book titled, I Am No Messiah. According to reports, the book, co-written by Meena Iyer, will chronicle the actor's experiences during the pandemic. It will release in December 2020.
