Sonu Sood Hits Back At Twitter User Questioning His Motive Behind Charitable Work

Sonu Sood's Tweet

In response, Sonu replied saying, "Maqsad se ki huwi madad ki umr bahut chhoti hoti hai dost." (Help done with a motive is very shortlived, my friend.) Earlier, Sonu Sood also shared proof after a Twitter user claimed that the actor has been offering help to fake accounts as a PR stunt.

Sonu Sood On Joining Politics

Fans have also suspected that the actor will move on to do some political work, however, during a conversation on #NoFilterNeha, he said that he is not interested in entering politics at the moment. "I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats," Sonu said.

I Am No Messiah Will Release In December 2020

Sood is currently gearing up for the release of his book titled, I Am No Messiah. According to reports, the book, co-written by Meena Iyer, will chronicle the actor's experiences during the pandemic. It will release in December 2020.