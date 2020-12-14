Sonu Sood Is Giving Away Free E-Rickshaws To People Who Lost Their Jobs During Lockdown

Sonu Sood's Statement On Khud Kamaao Ghar Chalaao

In the statement, Sonu Sood said, "I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the ‘Khud Kamaao Ghar Chalaao' initiative. I believe, providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient."

Sonu Recently Also Mortgaged Eight Properties In Mumbai To Raise Money

Earlier, it was also reported that Sood mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai, to raise Rs 10 crore and help the needy. A Money Control report has stated that the properties include two commercial shops and six flats. The portal also has access to documents of the agreement signed by the actor in the first week of September, which was registered in November 2002. He has reportedly also paid a registration fee of Rs 5 lakh to raise funds by mortgaging his property in Mumbai.

Sonu Sood's Book I Am No Messiah Will Release In December 2020

Sonu's efforts have been recognised not only in India but worldwide. He received the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the Department of Planning of the Government of Punjab. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has also honoured Sonu Sood with its Special Humanitarian Award. Recently, a reputed college renamed its Arts and Humanities department, as the Sonu Sood Department of Arts and Humanities.