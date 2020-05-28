Sonu Sood Is Winning Hearts With This Reply To A Fan Calling Him The Next Amitabh Bachchan
Sonu Sood is being praised by millions, because of his selfless act of helping thousands of migrant workers get home from Mumbai. The actor has been actively helping people, who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly has also launched a helpline to help reach out to the ones in need.
Sonu has already arranged for thousands of migrant workers residing in Mumbai, so that they could go back to their homes in different states, after taking special permission. The actor reportedly has been granted access by Maharashtra as well as Karnataka government, to allow the transport of buses. The actor has also urged his fans on social media to step up and help the ones who are affected by the on-going crisis.
Sonu Sood's Tweet
Fans have reached out to the Dabangg star and thanked him for his active participation. One such tweet said that the actor's good deeds are going to make him the next Amitabh Bachchan. He has helped so many people that every time they visit Mumbai, they will come to Sonu Sood's house. The fan also asked Sonu to take Sundays off from shooting because people will line up outside his house to meet him.
Sood's humble response to this impressed many fans. The actor wrote that he will be the one to visit everyone's home and eat a lot of Aloo Parathas and drink tea, as it is due on the migrants, whom he helped get home.
Sonu Sood's Epic Response
Along with fans, a few trolls have also reached out to Sonu asking for help. The actor, however, had a hilarious reply for them too. Earlier on Tuesday, a fan has asked Sonu's help in being reunited with his girlfriend in Bihar. "Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai," the tweet said.
To this, Sood had an epic reply, as he wrote, "Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love).
Sonu Sood To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar In Next Film
On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in the upcoming periodic drama, Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar. The film's shooting is yet to be finished and it is scheduled to release on November 2020.
