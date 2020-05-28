Sonu Sood Is Winning Hearts With This Reply To A Fan Calling Him The Next Amitabh Bachchan

Sonu Sood's Tweet

Fans have reached out to the Dabangg star and thanked him for his active participation. One such tweet said that the actor's good deeds are going to make him the next Amitabh Bachchan. He has helped so many people that every time they visit Mumbai, they will come to Sonu Sood's house. The fan also asked Sonu to take Sundays off from shooting because people will line up outside his house to meet him.

Sood's humble response to this impressed many fans. The actor wrote that he will be the one to visit everyone's home and eat a lot of Aloo Parathas and drink tea, as it is due on the migrants, whom he helped get home.

Sonu Sood's Epic Response

Along with fans, a few trolls have also reached out to Sonu asking for help. The actor, however, had a hilarious reply for them too. Earlier on Tuesday, a fan has asked Sonu's help in being reunited with his girlfriend in Bihar. "Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai," the tweet said.

To this, Sood had an epic reply, as he wrote, "Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love).

Sonu Sood To Collaborate With Akshay Kumar In Next Film

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in the upcoming periodic drama, Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar. The film's shooting is yet to be finished and it is scheduled to release on November 2020.