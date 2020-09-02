Sonu Sood Just Had To Take Off His T-Shirt To Bag His First Film!

While speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show, No Filter with Neha, actor Sonu Sood revealed that all he had to was take off his t-shirt to bag his first film. While Sood didn't reveal the name of the film, he revealed that it happened in Chennai, and that's how he made his debut in the South film industry, and later shifted to Bollywood.

Sonu said, "I'll tell you ki mujhe jab first film milIa tha South ka, mere mother ne mujhe ek book diya tha 'How to learn Tamil' main raaste bhar padhta gaya. Paani ko tanni bolte hai, idhar aane ko yeh bolte hai, sab notes votes leke gaye. Toh Vijay Vauhini Studio tha wahan pe Chennai mein. Toh AD ne bola aap jake baithiye hum aate hai wahan pe. Toh main baithke akela thoda feel sa liya actor ka ki main kya acha lag raha hai yahan pe chair pe baithke yahan pe Zindagi shuru hone wali hai."

(I will tell you when I got my first film- a south Indian film, my mom gifted me a book 'How to learn Tamil' and I was trying to mug up Tamil words for water, 'come here' and the likes on the way. I went to the studio and the AD asked me to sit alone. I started imagining that my life is all set to change).

Narrating the story of how he grabbed his first film, Sonu Sood revealed that the director and the producer met him and welcomed him to Chennai, saying that he has a nice body, but they want to see his physique, and asked Sood to take off his t-shirt. Sonu agreed and instantly took off his t-shirt, and they quickly agreed to cast him in the film.

"I still remember, it was raining in Chennai that day and that was one day I can never forget," added the Dabangg 3 actor.

For the unversed, Sonu first appeared in Tamil movie Kallazhagar in 1999. We wonder if he was talking about the same film!