Sonu Sood Launches Scholarship For IAS Aspirants On His Mother's Death Anniversary

Recently, Sonu Sood took to his Twitter page and shared that he is planning a special surprise for IAS aspirants. Today, the Simmba actor shared details about it and revealed that he has launched a new scholarship programme for IAS aspirants. Sonu dedicated his new initiative to his late mother Prof. Saroj Sood who passed away 13 years ago on this day.

Sonu took to his Twitter page and wrote, "October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss you maa. @Scholifyme."

Check out his tweet here.

October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings 🙏 Miss you maa. @Scholifyme pic.twitter.com/vxcIYte7NZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 13, 2020

Earlier, on his mother's birth anniversary in July, the actor had penned a heartfelt post that read, "Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you."

Talking about helping needy students with scholarships, Sonu had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "I was getting so many requests from all over the country for school and college admissions, school fees ,laptops, I Phones, etc. I was helping with all that. But I decided that the question of education must be addressed on a more permanent level. There are lots of students who can't afford their fees in their second year in college and have to miss their exams. Sometimes they are not able to travel from their homes to their places of education."

Sonu Sood has been in the news ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. By helping people who are in need of food, shelter, job, and many more, the actor has won hearts with his philanthropic work.

