Sonu Sood Mortgages 8 Properties In Mumbai To Raise Rs 10 Crore For The Needy: Report

Sonu Sood who emerged as a messiah during the lockdown, now has mortgaged eight properties located in Mumbai, to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy, said a report. The properties in Juhu include two shops and six flats.

According to a report by Moneycontrol.com, the agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. The building is located along AB Nayar Road, near ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan.

The portal quoted Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head - West India, Residential Services, JLL India, as saying, "Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan."

As we all know, Sonu began his humanitarian work by arranging transportation for stranded migrant workers during the Coronavirus lockdown. He went on to arrange for PPE kits for people and also began helping many with their education , paying hospital bills and more. Soon, he is all set to share the details of his experience in his upcoming book I Am No Messiah. The book will also reveal some of the emotional stories he heard during his interaction with people.

Back in August, Sonu revealed the number of people who have contacted him asking for help, and said, "1137. mails 19000. fb messages 4812. Insta messages, 6741. twitter messages, Today's HELP messages. On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message."

For his efforts, he was also conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

