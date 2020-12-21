Sonu Sood Offers Financially Help To The Family Of A 19-Year-Old Delivery Boy Who Was Killed By A Speeding Car

Sonu Sood has been helping people in need since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has been relentless in giving a helping hand and more recently, he has offered help to a delivery boy's family who died in a road accident.

For the unversed, a delivery boy named Satish Parasnath Gupta was hit by a speeding Mercedes car in Mumbai last week. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but to no avail. When Sonu heard about the sad news, he immediately contacted the deceased’s family and promised to provide financial help.

According to reports, the accident took place in the Lokhandwala area in Oshiwara. The Mercedes Benz was coming from the wrong side and was being driven by a 20-year-old college student. The car hit Satish Gupta’s Scooty when he was on his way to deliver food.

Satish Gupta is survived by his parents and four siblings. Sonu met the family and friends of the victim and has also inquired with the police about the case. He asked Gupta’s family to contact him in case they need any help.

The victim’s uncle told Mumbai Mirror, “He had asked us to meet him in the evening. However, we couldn’t go due to the last rites of my nephew. Sood assured us to help the family.” His uncle also said that the family is in a poor financial condition and that all members have started working after the lockdown to make ends meet.

