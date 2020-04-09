Sonu Sood Offers His Mumbai Hotel To Accommodate Doctors & Medical Staff Treating COVID-19 Patients

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, many Bollywood stars are contributing in whichever way possible, to aid the Indian government in combating this highly contagious disease. The latest we hear is that, Sonu Sood has offered his six-storey hotel in Juhu as a residential facility to doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients.

A Bombay Times report quoted the actor as saying, "It's my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people's lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility."

Earlier last week, Sonu's Happy New Year co-star Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri opened the doors of their personal office space in Mumbai as a quarantine facility to BMC. Actor Sachiin Joshi also offered his 36-room Beatle Hotel in Powai to BMC to quarantine COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad.

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and others contributed to PM-CARES fund for COVID-19 relief work. Salman Khan pledged to support 25000 daily wage workers of the film industry, who have been affected by the nationwide lockdown.

Besides this, celebrities like Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood and others are also sharing their immunity boosting mantras on social media, to fight the Novel Coronavirus scare.

