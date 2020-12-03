Sonu Sood On Having An Educational Institute’s Department Named After Him: Greatest Honour Of My Of Life

Sonu Sood has been called a superhero by many in the past few months because of his relentless humanitarian work. Right from the outbreak of the pandemic, Sonu has been reaching out to people in need, and doing his best to improve their conditions. Whether it is arranging food and transport for migrant workers or helping students with their education, he has been doing it all.

Therefore it shouldn't come as a surprise that a renowned educational institute, the Sarat Chandra College in Andhra Pradesh, has renamed its Arts & Humanities department after Sonu.

Talking about this, Sonu told Spotboye, "It's the proudest and happiest moment in my life. My mother was a professor. She taught children free of cost all her life. She always wanted scholarships and student welfare plans to be named after her in different colleges. She used to say to me, 'Sonu. When you help one member of a family to get educated you automatically help the generations to come.' So that was her dream and I am now living her dream with her blessings."

He continued, "This is an institute which has produced the maximum number of IAS and IPS officers. To have them then re-name the Arts & Humanities department as the Sonu Sood department of Arts and Humanities is the greatest honour of my of life."

On a touching note, he spoke about how his mother would have been proud of him. "I know she is smiling down from above. My mom and dad must be really happy. They must be thinking they raised me the right away for their value system to have a such rippling effect on my life," said Sonu.

