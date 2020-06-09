Sonu Sood On His Meeting With Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: He Appreciated My Efforts
After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took at dig at Sonu Sood and called him a new 'Mahatma', who would soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the 'celebrity manager of Mumbai', the Simmba actor paid a visit to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (June 8, 2020).
The Bollywood actor is being hailed as a real-life superhero by netizens for helping migrant workers stranded in Mumbai to reach their hometowns. Recently, while speaking with noted journalist Subhash K Jha, Sonu opened up about his meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Sonu Sood Had A Late-Night Meeting With Maharashtra CM
The actor told Jha, "It was a late-night meeting, and just like that (for no reason). It went well."
The Maharashtra CM Appreciated Sonu Sood's Noble Efforts
Without divulging any details about the meeting, Sonu continued, "We (he and the Maharashtra CM) just had general talks. He appreciated my efforts in getting the migrants home. He also kindly offered to help. He told me that if I needed any help, I was free to call him," and revealed that his meeting with Mr Thackeray and his son Aaditya lasted for almost an hour.
Meanwhile, Sonu Sood Recently Reacted To Rumours Of Joining Politics
In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the actor denied these rumours and said, "I have no interest in joining politics. My sole objective is to make everyone reach back their homes and I am glad that I am able to reunite many families together."
The Actor Also Revealed His Family's Reaction To His Initiative Of Helping Migrant Workers
"My family is very supportive, and I think without them, it was not possible. They have been actively involved in putting things together, lining up my day, my routine and other movement. So, I think this is a team effort, he exclusively told Filmibeat.
