Sonu Sood On People Trying To Get Mileage Out Of Sushant’s Death: Imagine His Family Living In Patna

Kangana Ranaut is being called out for using Sushant Singh Rajput's death to settle her personal scores. Kangana admitted that she is after revenge for herself and that no one has the right to stop her arguing that she cannot do so because she 'is still alive'.

Sonu Sood, who was Kangana's co-star in Manikarnika, is disappointed that people are not concerned about Sushant's family when doing so, especially when they never met Sushant in their life.

Speaking to Republic TV in an interview, Sonu said, "Lot of people trying to get mileage, over this subject, that's very unfortunate. Imagine the family living in Patna, imagine what they must be going through. People who haven't met him in their life, and they want to sit on a debate which is unfortunate."

Kangana has been on a crusade for justice ever since the death of Sushant, and has not only made accusations against the powerful in the Hindi film industry, but has also put down her colleagues by name-calling and dismissing them.

In an interview with Times of India, Kangana said that she never really knew or met Sushant, but feels like she knows him now. Addressing the accusations by some that she is using Sushant's death for her personal motives, she said that has the right to fight for herself and that she doesn't need to do it over someone's shoulders.

However, the point being raised by her naysayers, such as Sonu, is one of insensitivity to the departed and to his family.